Indians May Soon Get a Green Card by Paying a Supplemental Fee of $5,000

Indians may soon be able to jump the employment-based Green Card backlog queue and obtain permanent residency in the United States (US) by paying a supplemental fee, also known as super-fee, if a new House bill is passed into law, PTI reported.

The move will help thousands of Indian information technology professionals if it is included in the reconciliation package and passed into law.

According to the portion of the Reconciliation Bill released by the US House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over immigration, the move will also help legal dreamers (children of H-1B holders who have aged out or will age out and who have turned 21) to obtain permanent residency and citizenship, The Times of India reported.