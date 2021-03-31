‘We Live in Fear’: How Green Card Backlog Impacts Indian-Americans

The current estimated wait time for an Indian national entering the green card backlog to get permanent residency in the US is 195 years – a number that is expected to reach 436 years in the fiscal year 2030. This glaring statistic was brought to light by Senator Mike Lee in August 2020 on the floor of the US Senate.

“Even if we give their children this limbo status, none of them will have a prayer of becoming a US citizen,” Lee had said.

In December 2020, the Senate unanimously cleared the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act to eliminate the per-country quota for employment-based immigrant visas.