Woman Cop Who Survived Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Joins Congress

On the night of 21 May 1991 when a ‘human bomb’ detonated, killing India’s then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Anusuya Daisy Ernest never thought she would survive the blast. 29 years later, the retired police officer has joined the Congress in Chennai.

“I want to be part of a party that has contributed to many leaders who have fought for the freedom of the country,” she told The Quint, days after joining the Congress on 14 September.

She was serving as a sub-inspector until 2019 and recently retired from the police force.