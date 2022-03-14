ADVERTISEMENT
'Will Have Detailed Deliberations on Party Strategy': Congress After 4.5-hr Meet
The briefing was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.
After Congress' nearly 5-hour long meeting on Sunday, 13 March, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and General Secretary K C Venugopal, held a briefing of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), saying that the CWC will "have a detailed deliberation on party strategy and way forward in the upcoming elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024."
(This will be updated with more details.)
