ADVERTISEMENT

'Will Have Detailed Deliberations on Party Strategy': Congress After 4.5-hr Meet

The briefing was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and General Secretary K C Venugopal held a briefing of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) saying that the CWC will "have a detailed deliberation on party strategy and way forward in the upcoming elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024.</p></div>
i

After Congress' nearly 5-hour long meeting on Sunday, 13 March, spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and General Secretary K C Venugopal, held a briefing of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), saying that the CWC will "have a detailed deliberation on party strategy and way forward in the upcoming elections in 2022, 2023 and 2024."

The briefing was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.

(This will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×