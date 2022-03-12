Congress Working Committee to Meet at 4 PM on 13 March to Discuss Poll Debacle
The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is to hold a meeting at 4 pm on 13 March, Sunday, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi and is aimed at discussing the poll debacle in five states and the current political situation.
This announcement comes two days after the 2022 Assembly election results where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four states and Aam Aadmi Party won one. The Congress, on the other hand, failed to win in any of the states.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.