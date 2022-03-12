ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Working Committee to Meet at 4 PM on 13 March to Discuss Poll Debacle

The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi.

The Quint
Updated
News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
i

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is to hold a meeting at 4 pm on 13 March, Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi and is aimed at discussing the poll debacle in five states and the current political situation.

This announcement comes two days after the 2022 Assembly election results where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four states and Aam Aadmi Party won one. The Congress, on the other hand, failed to win in any of the states.

Also Read

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Loses to Congress Candidate in Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Loses to Congress Candidate in Khatima

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×