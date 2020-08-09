What Led to Kerala Plane Crash? Ex-IAF Pilot Talks Technicalities

The death toll in the Kerala flight crash landing incident rose to 18, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told The Quint on Saturday, 8 August. He further added that 17 of them have been identified and 16 others remain critical.

However, several questions surrounding the reasons behind the crash still remain unanswered.

Was it the weather that made landing more difficult?

Was it the table-top nature of the airport that led to the mishap?

How did the pilots land in such adverse weather conditions?

Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 190 passengers skidded off the runway during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday.