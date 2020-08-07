Air India Plane With 184 People On Board Skids at Kerala Airport

Air India flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying 184 passengers skidded during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala at 7.45 pm on Friday, 7 August.

There were total 184 passengers, including 10 infants and 6 crew members, including two pilots onboard the plane that broke into two pieces at the airport.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Former Minister of State for Tourism tweeted that the pilot lost his life in the incident. Any casualties or injuries are yet to be confirmed. Sources told The Quint that at least 30-40 people have been hospitalised.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to airport, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan was quoted by ANI as saying.