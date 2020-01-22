‘Pleased With the Order’: Petitioners React to CAA Hearing in SC

After clarifying that it will not pass an order postponing any actions under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 without hearing the Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 January, gave the government four weeks to respond to all of the petitions challenging the CAA.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde was conducting a hearing on the 144 writ petitions filed in court over the controversial law, when they passed this order, which also restrained all high courts from hearing pleas relating to the CAA till it decides on the same.

In a significant development, the bench, which also comprises Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said it would hear the petitions pertaining to Assam and Tripura separately as there are distinct regimes for citizenship in these states based on local accords. The judges also indicated that the matter might be referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench, but did not take a call on this in their order.