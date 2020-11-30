Volunteer at Farmers’ Protest Dies After Car Catches Fire

According to the report, after finishing his work late at night near Bahadurgarh (Delhi-Haryana border), Janak Raj went to sleep in the car; the vehicle caught fire and he was burnt alive, officials said.

India Today reported that Krishna Singh Chhanna, leader of one of the farmer unions, said the government has to compensate for Janak Raj's death with Rs 20 lakh to his kin and a government job to his son. The report further quoted Chhanna saying until these demands are met, Janak's Raj last rites will not be performed.

Thousands of farmers are camping in and around Delhi to protest against the three new laws aimed at bringing reforms in the agriculture sector. Recently, the agitating farmers had refused the Centre's offer to hold talks once they move to the Burari ground.