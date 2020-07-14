Of 21 Accused in Kanpur Encounter, 6 Killed, 4 Arrested: UP ADG

Days after Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an alleged encounter while being taken to Kanpur following his arrest in Madhya Pradesh, his aide Shashikant – an accused in the killing of eight cops – has been arrested, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a briefing on Tuesday, 14 July.

Of the 21 named accused in the Kanpur ambush, six have been killed and four arrested so far, with hunt on for the 11 others, Kumar reportedly said, adding that two rifles of the UP police looted during the 3 July incident have been recovered after Shashikant's arrest.