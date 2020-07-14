Of 21 Accused in Kanpur Encounter, 6 Killed, 4 Arrested: UP ADG
Dubey, the accused in the Kanpur shoot-out incident in which 8 cops died, was killed in an alleged police encounter.
Days after Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an alleged encounter while being taken to Kanpur following his arrest in Madhya Pradesh, his aide Shashikant – an accused in the killing of eight cops – has been arrested, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a briefing on Tuesday, 14 July.
Of the 21 named accused in the Kanpur ambush, six have been killed and four arrested so far, with hunt on for the 11 others, Kumar reportedly said, adding that two rifles of the UP police looted during the 3 July incident have been recovered after Shashikant's arrest.
“After killing the eight policemen on 3 July at Bikru village, the accused had also looted the arms of our policemen... Vikas Dubey had asked his gang members to hide the looted arms and ammunition at his residence at Bikru village. During the search at Vikas Dubey’s residence, we recovered the looted arms.”Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), as quoted by ANI
Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur shoot-out incident in which eight policemen died on 3 July, was killed in an alleged police encounter on 10 July while being taken from MP's Ujjain to the UP city.
His dramatic arrest in Madhya Pradesh on 9 July had come after almost a week-long hunt across three states.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
