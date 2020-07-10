'Accident Due to Herd of Cattle': Cops on Vikas Dubey's Encounter
"A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which driver took turn leading to an accident," said STF.
Hours after the killing of Kanpur shoot-out accused and gangster Vikas Dubey in an alleged police encounter on Friday, 10 July, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) – which was bringing him back from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur – has issued a press note with their version of the events that led to the 'encounter'.
According to STF's statement, attempts were being made to nab Dubey alive but he had snatched a pistol from a cop and "intended" to kill policemen.
"A herd of cattle had come in front of the vehicle due to which the driver took sudden turn leading to an accident... Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire. Police retaliated in self-defence," STF was quoted by ANI as saying.
According to STF's statement, Dubey was taken to a hospital injured and died during treatment.
At least two policemen were also injured in the firing by Dubey and are now being treated, as per STF .
Many questions have been raised over the events surrounding Dubey's killing.
Earlier on Friday, LLR Hospital (Hallet Hospital) Principal Dr RB Kamal said that Dubey had three bullet injuries on his chest and one on his arm.
He was arrested on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after almost a week-long hunt across three states. On Wednesday, it had been reported that he was spotted at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad, but gave the police the slip.
After his arrest, MP police had handed him over to STF.
At least five of Dubey's accomplices were also killed in alleged police encounters in the last 7 days.
Meanwhile the Congress party has demanded a judicial probe into the whole episode.
