Decoding VCK, The Face of Assertive Dalit Politics in Tamil Nadu

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan, on 2 January in a public meeting in Puducherry, spoke in favour of parties contesting on their own symbols in the 2021 Assembly election.

“We have taken a firm stand on the symbol issue. In 2001, VCK had contested on a different symbol. In all other elections, we have contested on our own symbol or an independent symbol. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as an election strategy, we contested on the Rising Sun (DMK) symbol in Villupuram constituency,” he said.

This is the second party from the expected DMK alliance to make such an announcement. In October 2020, MDMK chief Vaiko, too said that his party will contest on its own symbol. The two parties have been strong allies of the DMK.

What does VCK mean to the Dravidian party and how strong is their influence among vote banks?