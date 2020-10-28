Political Mileage? Experts Decode BJP-VCK Tussle Over Manusmriti

The Tamil Nadu BJP has locked horns with Lok Sabha MP and the chief of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thirumavalavan over his call for ban on Manusmriti and his views on Sanatana dharma.

In a protest held on 24 October, Thol Thirumavalavan sought a ban on the ancient book of laws, which is considered to be a code of conduct for Hindu society, stating it denigrates women. The BJP in turn staged protests accusing Thirumavalavan of making misogynistic remarks, resulting in tension in parts of the state.

On Tuesday, 27 October, actor-turned-politician Khushbu, who recently defected to the BJP, was detained by the police in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on her way to protest against Thirumavalavan.

But political experts in Tamil Nadu point out that this controversy is not merely a BJP-VCK tussle.