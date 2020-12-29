Will PMK’s Vanniyar Vote Bank Help AIADMK Win 2021 Polls?

Tamil Nadu is sure feeling the heat this December as parties in the state are gearing for the upcoming 2021 assembly elections. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is presently contesting the elections with the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Recently, their agitation for 20 percent compartmental reservation for Vanniyars, garnered a lot of attention. Analysts believe that though they are a small party, their influence is quite significant considering how they can consolidate community votes.

How crucial is PMK for AIADMK and will they be the swing factor in the upcoming elections? The Quint decodes.