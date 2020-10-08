Why AIADMK Chose EPS As CM Candidate & Can He Win Against DMK?

After a long radio silence in the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, Wednesday saw the announcement of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate for the AIADMK for the upcoming 2021 elections.

Well, the move didn’t come as a surprise.

Popularly called EPS, he is presently serving as the chief minister of the state and the other name in the race, O Panneerselvam (OPS), is the deputy chief minister.

As the incumbent chief minister, and after the ouster of general secretary V K Sasikala, EPS has wielded the maximum power in the party and government. The announcement comes weeks after a tussle between the OPS and EPS factions within the party.

How will this move affect the party’s vote share and will it serve as a force strong enough to defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2021? The Quint spoke to analysts to understand dynamics such as popularity and caste to see if they stand a chance to win the elections.