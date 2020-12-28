‘Fall in Line or Rework Alliance’: Behind AIADMK’s Threat to BJP

Munusamy explained how the state has been home to Dravidian parties for decades since 1967 and no national party has managed to make even a dent.

After the death of Annadurai in 1969, M Karunanidhi became chief minister and in 1972 he expelled MG Ramachandran (MGR) from the party. In October 1972, MGR floated the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) which was later renamed as the AIADMK.

“Since 1967 when Anna (CN Annadurai, founder, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- DMK) formed the government, Dravidian rule has ensured that no national party can enter Tamil Nadu,” said Munusamy.



In the past few years, the MP has several times endorsed EPS as the candidate and emphasised on how AIADMK enjoys popularity of its own and is not dependent on BJP for survival, which is the case for the saffron party in the Dravidian state.