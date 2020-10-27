VCK-Led Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu Seeking a Ban on Manusmriti

According to the report, the protest by VCK was unexpected and took place near Kelambakkam. VCK members came to know of the place where Khushboo was being detained and arrived at the spot to conduct a demonstration.

Khushboo was to lead the BJP women's wing protest in Chidambaram. She was accompanied by former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and several others. Following the detention, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders questioned the police action.

They were protesting against VCK cadre, who have been protesting since 24 October, demanding state and union governments to ban Manusmriti, which is considered to be a code of conduct for Hindu society.