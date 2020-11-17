If Not Re-Inducted in DMK, Alagiri to Join BJP or Start Own Party?

Sources close to the party confirmed that Alagiri has received requests from the saffron party to join them or their alliance, but ex-DMK leader had reportedly turned them down.

“I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri. I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him,” said L Murugan, the Tamil Nadu BJP president.

Rumours are rife that Alagiri will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Tamil Nadu on 21 November, to participate in the BJP’s preparation events in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.