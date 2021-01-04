Stalin Will Never Become TN CM, Supporters Won’t Allow: MK Alagiri

At the end of the meeting, after hearing several supporters encourage him to start his own party, the leader merely said, “I may or may not announce a good decision. Whether it is a good decision or a bad decision, you must accept it. I can't tell if I am starting a party or not starting one and whether it will be soon or later. It can be like this or like that.”

While remaining cryptic about his next political move, the senior leader elaborated on his contribution to the DMK and the support he had lent his brother Stalin in the last two decades. He claimed that he had been betrayed and that Stalin could never be compared to Karunanidhi.

Alagiri said at the meeting that Stalin had first been made treasurer of the DMK on his recommendation to the then DMK chief Karunanidhi. He claimed that his younger brother had been jealous of his elevation to south zone secretary.