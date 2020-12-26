Unveiling DMK & AIADMK’s Brand Makeover this 2021 Election Season

“Being the opposition party they will focus more on campaigns, but the ruling party is focusing on government schemes, inaugurating Amma clinics. We are focusing more on policies and getting data from the ground on the possibility of winning,” said a source working with the team.

A special team has been gathering data from the ground based on caste, performance in the last three elections, grievances, changing preferences due to the demise of veteran leaders Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. The company will soon send a report to the party leaders listing the top three contenders in every district so that the party is well aware of the public sentiment.

“DMK is concentrating on 90 constituencies, including 40 where they are weak. AIADMK is concentrating on the delta districts where DMK is more strong,” a source working with Sunil told The Quint.

“Our focus is to do image building for EPS alone and not OPS. The strategy is to highlight our successes in two terms. The team at AIADMK was set up by Sunil and the IPAC team is five times bigger than our team. IPAC is a familiar name and also has a huge budget allocated,” said a source in Sunil’s team to The Quint.



The team is not working on election campaigns for BJP as the saffron party has their own state team handling the party.