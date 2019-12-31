ISRO Scientist Playing Flute on Cam Takes the Internet by Storm
Screen grab from the video(Photo: The Quint)

The Indian Space Research Organisation has achieved several laurels and has contributed immensely in space research and technology but a senior scientist took the internet by storm after a video of him playing a flute at the end of a meeting with a parliamentary panel went viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The performance was given by P Kunhikrishnan who is the Director Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. ISRO Chief K Sivan is also seen in the video.

The video has garnered almost 4,000 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

