Varavara Rao Taking Undue Advantage Of COVID-19 and Old Age: NIA 

Rao's family has vehemently denied they were informed about the reported head injury he suffered either at JJ Hospital or St.George's Hospital, which was ultimately discovered when he was shifted to Nanavati hospital.

NIA has denied in the affidavit that the family was not informed, by stating that the Hyderabad Police was informed the next day and then the local police informed the family.

Moreover, the agency also contended that during the investigation, it has been revealed that Varavara Rao is a senior leader of CPI(Maoist), a banned organisation. He was also involved in raising funds and distributing among other members of CPI(Maoist), claimed the agency.

Similar contentions were made by NIA while opposing Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea as well. Referring to charges against the eleven accused arrested in the case, the affidavit reads: