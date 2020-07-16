Telugu Poet & Activist Varavara Rao Tests Positive for COVID-19

Telugu poet and activist Varavara Rao, who has been in prison in the Elgar Parishad case, has tested positive for COVID-19, The Indian Express reported.

Seventy-nine-year-old Rao was taken to the Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of dizziness on the night of Monday, 13 July. Rao has been in prison since 2018.

Rao has moved the Bombay High Court against a special NIA court in Mumbai rejecting his interim bail plea on medical grounds.