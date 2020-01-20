Uplifting to See Youth Protesting For Equality: Chidambaram on CAA
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union Minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 15 January, lauded those who were participating in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, saying it was “uplifting” that the youth have come out in large numbers to fight for equality.
He said that the youngsters have come out to protest cutting across language, religion and caste.
Catch the full interview here.
Loading...
However, he suggested that, while the CAA was an “immediate trigger”, the protests are being held for a wide range of issues.
Chidambaram added that he “can’t imagine” an India without Christmas, Diwali and Bakrid and praised the people for coming out in large numbers, “braving the bitter cold in Delhi, police lathis and tear gas.”
The former home minister said that while students from Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru Univerity (JNU) may reach “an understanding and forgive” the government, the students “can never forget” the violence.
Meanwhile, he said that while the Opposition was against it, they are not united in their fight against CAA.
“It was very sad. In the meeting arranged by the Congress, 20 parties did participate, but it was disappointing that the SP, BSP, TMC, DMK and TDP did not participate. You say you are opposed to CAA and that it is a fundamental issue. But you don’t participate in the Opposition meeting. It is a question mark about your commitment to the issue.”
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)