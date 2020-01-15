BJP Thinks Hindutva Wins Polls, Not Economic Policies: Chidambaram

In an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, former Union minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, 15 January, said that it was “too late” for the Centre to remedy the economy before March. He also commented that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thought Hindutva won elections and not policies.

Chidambaram added that even if the government introduces any major policy decision in the 1 February Union Budget, it would take at least six months to assess the impact.

Chidambaram also spoke on the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, led by youth and students across the country, and the role of Opposition, in a free-wheeling chat with The Quint.