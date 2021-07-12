UP Block Polls: BJP Leader & Over 100 Others 'Attack' Police, FIR Filed

Barhpura Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Sharma registered a complaint over the incident.

As per his complaint, Bhadauria was leading over 100 people towards the polling station, breaking barricades on the way.

The complaint stated, “The police officers tried to stop them but they did not listen and got aggressive, and, with an intention to kill, pelted stones at police personnel. They also fired country-made pistols, and during this ASP (City) was pushed to the ground and he was abused by the people… When Senior Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh tried to save him, he was also abused and beaten up by these people. There was chaos everywhere and the law-and-order situation collapsed,” The Indian Express reported.