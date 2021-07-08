Uttar Pradesh Block Polls: Firing, Paper Snatching Reported on Nomination Day

Widespread violence broke out on Thursday, 8 July, in various districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Siddharthnagar, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, during the nomination of papers for the block pramukh elections.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that, out of 825 nomination centres of Block Pramukh, 14 centres reported issues including snatching of nomination papers, confrontation between groups as well as small scuffles and fights.



According to IANS, a majority of the incidents took place when the Opposition candidates were prevented from filing their nomination papers.