UP Man Beheads Wife, Walks to Police Station With Severed Head

According to the police, a man in Bahadurpur village, Uttar Pradesh allegedly beheaded his wife and walked with with her severed head for almost one and half kilometres on Sunday, 2 February, before being arrested, reports Hindustan Times.

"On Saturday afternoon, the man had a fight with his wife. He dragged her out of his house and beheaded her. Then, he began walking towards the police station with his wife's severed head," the police said.

The man, identified as 30-year-old, Akhilesh Rawat, was married to his wife, Rajani, for almost two years. According to a police officer privy to the matter, the couple had a baby girl three months ago, who died few days after birth due to illness.