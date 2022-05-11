Untouchability in Tamil Nadu Outrageously High, RTI Reveals: Madurai Tops List

A response to a Right To Information (RTI) query in Tamil Nadu shows that a staggering 445 villages still follow untouchability practices to suppress people belonging to the scheduled communities.

Madurai-based RTI activist Karthik (32) had sought information on 22 March this year to seek the prevalence of untouchability practices in Tamil Nadu villages. According to the response provided by the RTI in the last week of April, 445 villages have been identified as atrocity prone and 341 villages as dormant atrocity prone in Tamil Nadu.

Dormant atrocity prone areas are the areas where instances of untouchability were reported earlier, but not in the recent past.