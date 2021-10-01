Beheadings & Caste Wars in South Tamil Nadu: Pallar vs Thevar, the Inside Story

Immanuel Sekaran did not move a muscle as he stayed sitting in his chair - says folklore in Tamil Nadu’s southern district, Ramanathapuram. In 1957, Sekaran – a Pallar (Dalit) by caste – chose not to stand and honour Muthuramalinga Thevar – a dominant OBC caste leader – when the two attended an all-caste meeting at Mudukulathoor, Ramanathapuram.

The meeting was called because close to 50 Pallars had been killed in riots that broke out after a local by-election. In the election, the Pallars led by Sekaran had voted for the Congress, even as a Thevar candidate of the Forward Bloc went on to win the seat.

The day after the meeting, on 11 September 1957, Sekaran, the educated Congress leader and Dalit, was killed for disrespecting Muthuramalinga Thevar, the Forward Bloc politician.