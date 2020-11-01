New ‘Unlock 6’ Guidelines Issued By Various States

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, 31 October, announced that schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks have been allowed to re-open from next month.

Classes from standard 9 to 12 in schools, colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open in the state from 16 November, as per the latest guidelines.

Cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks can resume functioning from 10 November at 50 percent seating capacity. Wholesale fruit dealers would be allowed to work at the Koyambedu complex from 2 November. Fruit and vegetable retailers shall be permitted at Koyambedu premises from 16 November.