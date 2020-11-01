Delhi Buses Begin Running With Full Seating Capacity

According to a report by The Hindu, the issue of raising the number of passengers in DTC and Cluster buses was raised in a DDMA meeting on 23 October. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had sought permission for full seating without any passenger standing on buses.

It should be noted that Delhi recorded 5,062 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 31 October and on Friday, 5,891 new cases were reported — the highest single-day number of all time. There are 3,274 containment zones in the capital and over 20,000 people are under home isolation at present.