US Rejects Bail Bond Worth $1.5 Bn of ‘Flight-Risk’ 26/11 Accused

Rana had reportedly been re-arrested on 10 June in Los Angeles following an appeal for his extradition by India. Rana is also said to be a childhood friend of 26/11 attacks convict David Coleman Headley. He is also believed to have, along with Headley and others in Pakistan, helped Laskar-e-Taiba and Harakat ul-Jihad-e-Islami, carry out the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

In his defence, Rana pointed out that US’ decision to not extradite Headley is inconsistent with and bars his own extradition, the PTI report added. Headley was made an approver in the case and was sentenced to a 35-year prison term in the US.

A total of 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the terror attacks in Mumbai on 26 November 2008.