Thackeray Requires ‘Briefing’ on NPR, NRC: Congress’ Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday, 22 February, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "requires a briefing" on the Citizenship Amendment Rules-2003 to understand how the National Population Register (NPR) is the basis of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Tewari also said that on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Thackeray needs to be reacquainted with the design of the Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of citizenship.

The sharp remarks by the former union minister aimed at the chief of Shiv Sena, the Congress' ally in Maharashtra, came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which he said no one needs to fear about the CAA as it is not meant for throwing anyone out of the country.