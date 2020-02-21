Maharashtra CM Thackeray to Meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Today
Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, 21 February.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the Delhi visit, saying that “it will be a courtesy call.”
Thackeray is expected to meet PM Modi at 5:30 pm, after which he will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm. He is also likely to meet BJP veteran LK Advani later.
This will be Thackeray’s first trip to the national capital after becoming chief minister in November.
Thackeray took charge on 28 November as the head of the three-party coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.
The Thackeray-led Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, its ideological opponents, after snapping ties with the BJP, its long-time ally in Maharashtra, post the Assembly elections in October.
(With inputs from PTI.)
