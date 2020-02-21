Maharashtra CM Thackeray to Meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Today

Nearly three months after taking charge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Friday, 21 February.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that Thackeray will meet Modi during the Delhi visit, saying that “it will be a courtesy call.”

Thackeray is expected to meet PM Modi at 5:30 pm, after which he will meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm. He is also likely to meet BJP veteran LK Advani later.