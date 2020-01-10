Two Joint Secretaries, 38 Officials Appointed to Assist CDS

The government has appointed two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 25 under secretary-rank officials on Friday, 10 January, in the newly-created department of military affairs headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawa.

Officials sources said the appointments were made as per laid down roadmap to create an enabling set up for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to implement the government's vision of ensuring tri-services synergy.

Gen Rawat took charge as the country's first CDS on 1 January in what is seen as a watershed moment for India's military planning to bring in convergence among the three services for effectively dealing with future security challenges.