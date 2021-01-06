Four Workers Killed Due to Toxic Gas Leak in Rourkela Steel Plant
The four contractual workers were engaged by private company Star Constructions.
At least four contractual labourers working in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died and a few others fell ill after inhaling a toxic gas that leaked from a coal chemical department on Wednesday, 6 January.
Confirming the deaths, president of the Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), Himanshu Sekhar Bal, demanded adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.
The four contractual workers were employed by a private company, Star Constructions.
According to sources, the incident took place in the morning when a total of 10 workers were on duty at the unit.
The four were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Ispat General Hospital (IGH). The deceased are identified as Ganesh Chandra Paila (55), Rabindra Sahu (59), Abhimanyu Sah (33) and Brahmananda Panda (51).
Meanwhile, a high-level committee has been formed to inquire into the cause of the mishap. The plant is functioning normally, informed official sources.
