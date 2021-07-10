Fresh Curbs, Guidelines As Tourists Flock to Himachal, Uttarakhand Amid COVID

Following the outrage over the viral images and videos, Himachal Pradesh government also took cognisance and issued guidelines for tourists.

Gurudev Sharma, SP Kullu said, "Those not wearing masks can be punished with ₹5,000 in fine or 8 days in jail."

Sharma further said on 8 July, police have recorded over 300 challans in the last 7-8 days and have recovered ₹3 lakh.

A five-year-old slum boy, who hogged social media attention for teaching Covid-appropriate behaviour to holidaymakers with a stick in hand, is now being employed by the Himachal Pradesh police to make people follow the rules.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too had said earlier this week that 'we are anxious' as the tourist influx has increased in Himachal Pradesh.

"We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow Covid norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said, "With the prolonged work from home (WFH) culture being adopted by many companies and multinationals, we are seeing that it has almost turned out to be work from Himachal Pradesh."

It is good for the economy of the state, he said. “But at the same time, we have to remain vigilant that people are following guidelines including wearing of masks and maintaining social distance," he added.