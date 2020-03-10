QBullet: MP Cong Govt Faces Crisis; COVID-19 Cases in India at 47

The crisis for the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh intensified with 15 to 20 Congress MLAs, including some ministers, remaining incommunicado on Monday, leading to a series of meetings between Nath and senior leaders in Bhopal.

Late on Monday, at least 17 ministers “tendered their resignation to the CM”, said information and public relations minister PC Sharma, who was one of those who resigned, suggesting a reshuffle in the state cabinet to keep the flock together.

(Source: Hindustan Times)