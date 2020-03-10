QBullet: MP Cong Govt Faces Crisis; COVID-19 Cases in India at 47
1. Turmoil Returns in MP as Cong Can’t Trace 15-20 MLAs
The crisis for the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh intensified with 15 to 20 Congress MLAs, including some ministers, remaining incommunicado on Monday, leading to a series of meetings between Nath and senior leaders in Bhopal.
Late on Monday, at least 17 ministers “tendered their resignation to the CM”, said information and public relations minister PC Sharma, who was one of those who resigned, suggesting a reshuffle in the state cabinet to keep the flock together.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Coronavirus in India: Cases Reported in K’taka, Punjab, Maha; Count Rises to 47
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 47 Monday, with two confirmed cases being reported from Maharashtra’s Pune. Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have also reported new cases. This includes 44 active cases and three that have already recovered in Kerala.
One of the two persons, who were admitted to a hospital in Punjab’s Amritsar with symptoms of COVID-19, tested positive for coronavirus, the report from NIV, Pune, confirmed on Monday evening.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. UP May Move SC to Challenge HC's Verdict on 'Recovery' Hoardings
In a setback to the Yogi Adityanath government, the Allahabad high court on Monday ordered immediate removal of hoardings carrying names, address and photographs of anti-CAA protesters against whom recovery notices had earlier been served for allegedly damaging private and public properties.
Calling the Uttar Pradesh government's action an "unwarranted interference in the privacy of people," a division of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha said, "The same hence is in violation of the Article 21 of the Constitution, which clearly provides that no person shall be deprived of his life and personal liberty except according to procedure established by law."
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Markets Infected: Bloodbath on Global Markets as Oil Plunges, Virus Impact Spreads
Stock markets in India crashed on Monday with the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex and NSE’s Nifty indices logging their biggest ever fall in absolute terms as global markets witnessed a meltdown in the face of a oil price war and the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Sensex plummeted 1,942 points or 5.17 per cent to 35,635 and the Nifty plunged 538 points to 10,451, wiping out as much as Rs 6.8 lakh crore of investor wealth, or market capitalisation of listed shares.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Yes Bank Withdrawals Cap Could End by This Weekend
Yes Bank's resolution is likely to happen as early as this weekend, according to Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar.
The bank's administrator has made it clear that availability of funds is not an issue at all and full services will be restored when the moratorium is lifted.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. PM Modi Cancels His Dhaka Trip After Bangladesh Virus Cases
India said on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put off a visit to Bangladesh to participate in celebrations marking the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman following Dhaka’s decision to defer public events after coronavirus cases were detected.
Several Bangladeshi political parties and groups have opposed Modi’s participation in the celebrations over the communal riots in Delhi and the new Indian citizenship law.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Forty-Four Companies From 10 Big Groups Account for Rs 34,000-Crore Yes Bank Bad Loans
At a time when Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank and his family are under investigation on charges of alleged money laundering and grant of suspicious loans extended by the Bank to various groups in the country, data sourced from top sources in the financial industry show that at least 44 companies, belonging to 10 large Indian business groups, accounted for bad loans of over Rs 34,000 crore of Yes Bank.
While at least nine companies of the Anil Ambani Group accounted for NPAs worth Rs 12,800 crore, at least 16 companies belonging to Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group made up Rs 8,400 crore worth of bad loans of Yes Bank.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. PFI Member, 5 Others Held Over Violence in Delhi
The Delhi Police said on Monday it has arrested six people, including a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and detained three others in connection with the violence during last month’s communal riots in north-east Delhi that claimed the lives of 53 people and left more than 400 others injured.
The police are looking into the PFI member’s alleged role in funding the riots in February and the ongoing agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, officers privy to the case said on condition of anonymity.
9. Priyanka’s Name Crops up as Likely Congress Candidate for Rajya Sabha in Assam
In a new twist to the hectic lobbying going on in the Congress ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said here Monday that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might be a candidate for one seat in Assam.
While disclosing that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has proposed her name, Bora clarified, “Whether or not Priyanka Gandhi will be a candidate will depend on the high command and her own desire to contest the election.”
(Source: The Asian Age)
