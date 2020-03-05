QBullet: MP Govt Averts Crisis; Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The MP government has weathered its biggest challenge in 14 months in office. It staved off what CM Kamal Nath and his senior Congress colleague Digvijaya Singh dubbed a BJP attempt to topple the government by buying out ruling alliance MLAs.

Six of the 10 ‘missing’ MLAs were back in the Nath fold by Wednesday, 4 March, afternoon. But four are still ‘missing’ and reported to be cooped up in bungalows in Whitefield, Bengaluru. All other ruling alliance MLAs are accounted for, says Congress. “My government has already proven majority four times in floor tests and defeated BJP. They will be defeated again,” Nath said. With two seats vacant, the House strength is 228, putting the majority mark at 115.

(Source: The Times of India)