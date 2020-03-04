QBullet: UN Moves SC Over CAA; Coronavirus Footprint Expands

For the first time in India’s judicial history, a United Nations body — the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) — on Tuesday, 3 March, sought to intervene as amicus curiae, or friend of the court, to assist the Supreme Court in adjudicating the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The UNHCHR said while CAA has a “worthy and commendable objective”, it appears to discriminate against persecuted Muslim communities.

The ministry of external affairs swiftly hit back, saying it was an “internal matter” and that “no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty” and “the Indian Parliament’s right to make law”.

