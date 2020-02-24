QBullet: Internet Suspended in Aligarh; Grand Welcome Awaits Trump

Violence broke out between police and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Uparkot Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 23 February, resulting in stone-throwing, a portion of a shop in the area being set on fire, a police vehicle being vandalised and some police officers being injured. A motorcycle belonging to one of the policemen was also set ablaze by protesters.

Following the clashes, the mobile internet was suspended for a six-hour period starting at 6 pm. This suspension is likely to be extended as authorities try to restore order. Aligarh Muslim University students gathered to block the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway in protest against the cops' actions.

(Source: NDTV)