QBullet: Internet Suspended in Aligarh; Grand Welcome Awaits Trump
1. Internet Suspended In Aligarh After Anti-CAA Protesters Clash With Police
Violence broke out between police and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Uparkot Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 23 February, resulting in stone-throwing, a portion of a shop in the area being set on fire, a police vehicle being vandalised and some police officers being injured. A motorcycle belonging to one of the policemen was also set ablaze by protesters.
Following the clashes, the mobile internet was suspended for a six-hour period starting at 6 pm. This suspension is likely to be extended as authorities try to restore order. Aligarh Muslim University students gathered to block the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway in protest against the cops' actions.
(Source: NDTV)
2. Grand Welcome Awaits as US President Trump Begins India Tour Today
US President Donald Trump will begin his tour of India with pomp and spectacle on Monday amid a grand welcome by the Indian government, with his two-day visit expected to scale up bilateral ties between the two countries, even though a big announcement of a trade deal is not expected.
The government is preparing a welcome quite unlike those put on for visiting world leaders. From being received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to driving along a route with stages featuring artistes from across India and participating in the “Namaste Trump” rally at the Motera Stadium, all the arrangements made for the first leg of Trump’s maiden visit to India are on a grand scale.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Tharoor, Singhvi Join the Chorus: Congress Seen to be Adrift, Time for Action Now
Disquiet is growing within the Congress over the leadership’s reluctance to shed its inertia in addressing organisational challenges, mainly the election of a new party president.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said the “perception” that the party is “adrift” is hurting it as it is driving voters towards other political alternatives, and three-time MP Abhishek Singhvi said the time for “discussion and words” is over.
In Kolkata, senior leader Jairam Ramesh told PTI that “collective submergence of individual egos and ambitions” was needed to revive the party, and suggested that “all senior Congress leaders, after a certain age, should be mentoring juniors rather than tormenting them”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Shaheen Bagh: Hearing Today, Ex-CIC Says Shifting Will Put Protesters at Risk
Any attempt to “forcibly shift” those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from the road they are sitting on in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, “would compromise their safety”, former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah said Sunday, 23 February, adding that police barricading of unconnected roads was behind the traffic chaos in the area.
In an affidavit to the Supreme Court, which will hold a hearing in the matter on Monday, 24 February, Habibullah said he visited the site on 19 February, and personally inspected the barricades placed by police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Maharashtra Forms Panel To Study Andhra Pradesh 'Disha' Law On Rape Cases
The Maharashtra government has constituted a five-member committee to study the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act, which enables the death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that the committee has been asked to submit the report by 30 March.
"We visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act (for speedy trial and faster execution in cases of sexual offences against women) and constituted a 5-member committee to know about this act. Till 30 March, we have asked for a report from the Committee," he said.
Deshmukh had earlier said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government is also planning to enact the Disha Act which was implemented in Andhra Pradesh.
(Source: NDTV)
6. Telcos May Get Relief on Taxes, Input Costs
The Centre is working on a two-pronged strategy to aid the crisis-ridden telecom industry by rationalising tax and levies for long-term sustenance of the strategic sector that will follow an immediate bailout package to avert the present crisis involving the payment of Rs 1.47 lakh crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues before 17 March, officials aware of the developments said on Sunday, 23 February.
In order to boost the sector in the long run, the government is considering proposals such as reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on telecom equipment and services from 18% to 12%, slashing the levy on the Universal Service Obligation (USO) from 5% to 3% and expeditiously refunding input tax credits worth about Rs 36,000 crore, two officials from separate ministries said on condition of anonymity.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Kerala Police, NIA Probe into Recovery of ‘Pak-Made’ Bullets
Central and state security agencies have begun a probe into recovery of live bullets — suspected to have been made in Pakistan and China. The bullets were found at a roadside by local people under Kulathupuzha police limits in Kollam district on Saturday, 22 February.
DGP Loknath Behera told reporters on Sunday that the probe was handed over to the anti-terror squad of state police. “We have got some leads in the preliminary probe. Central agencies have been informed about the incident as the bullets are suspected to be made in foreign countries. Besides, we have sought the assistance of the police in other states. I have spoken to DGPs in other states,’’ he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. SC Showed Judicial Power Through Ayodhya Ruling, Says Yogi Adityanath
On his first visit to Ayodhya after the formation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the current generation is “lucky to see the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” as many generations have perished during the “struggle of last 500 years”.
Addressing a gathering of saints at Sugriv Quila, he lauded the Supreme Court, saying it has shown its judicial power to the world through its verdict on the disputed land. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he always told saints that Ram Temple will be constructed only under his leadership
“The country’s apex court has shown its judicial power to the world and to 700 crore people in the world with the Ram Janambhoomi verdict,” he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Clashes Erupt Near Anti-CAA Protest Site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Two groups clashed and pelted stones in north Delhi’s Maujpur area, a stone’s throw away from Jaffrabad, the venue of fresh anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) on Sunday afternoon of 23 February said, officials.
Senior Delhi police official said the stone-pelting took place for a short period before it was brought into control by the police.
“We brought the situation under control quickly,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (eastern range).
Another officer said police fired a few rounds of tear gases to disperse the clashing groups.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
