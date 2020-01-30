Top Cop Says K’tka Has 3 Lakh Bangladeshis, But Cites No Report

Commissioner Rao made the statement at a conclave on Construction Workers’ Safety, Health and Welfare organised by the labour department and Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

“They come to Bengaluru in search of employment. Unlike other cities, Bengaluru has a lot of job potential, and firms here pay good salaries too. There are a lot of Bangladeshis working in the construction industry,” Rao was quoted as saying in The Times of India.