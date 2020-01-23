‘Illegal Eviction’ Leaves Karnataka Migrants Displaced, Homeless

Baig is not alone.

In the scattered camps and settlements that make up Kariyammana Agrahara, The Quint found migrants from Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, Kolar, Yadgir, Bijapur among others, who rued not just the constant fear of eviction but also the irony of being called an outsider in their own state. Many, however, were too afraid to identify themselves.

While some have lost their homes to the illegal demolition, others moved out just in time to another settlement nearby, losing deposits and belongings. Many have been threatened by authorities to vacate their homes or face eviction in the coming weeks.

Karanna, a daily-wager from Koppal who also lost his home on Saturday, said that he was disappointed with how the government was behaving.

“We were happy when Modi came to power, we thought some good will happen. But no, this is how we are being treated in our own land. Tell me, is Koppal in Bangladesh? Where are we supposed to go?” he asked.