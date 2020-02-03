QBiz: LIC Listing May Take One Year; WeWork Appoints New CEO

The listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will likely take about one year and the government is not willing to sell more than 10 percent stake in the insurance behemoth.

“We are already in touch with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) to understand all the processes involved. The LIC Act will have to be amended. It’s not possible to do it in six months and may take around one year,” Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a media interaction on Sunday.

Kumar said the idea behind the listing of LIC was to “bring in more transparency and allow the company to share gains with its stakeholders”. “It is very important as it will bring in the disclosure norms,” he said.

(Source: Business Standard)