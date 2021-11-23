Tomato Prices Reach Unprecedented High, Twitterati Calls It 'New Petrol'
Tomato prices are seeing an unprecedented rise in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, as the vegetable, which is ordinarily sold for Rs 20 per kilo, is now being retailed for over Rs 100 a kilo.
In Chennai, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 140 per kilo, a sharp rise from its price of Rs 40 a kilo earlier this month, NDTV reported. The price in Andhra Pradesh, which is the largest producer of tomatoes in the country, is at Rs 100 a kg and is likely to augment further.
As per reports, the ascent in prices can be attributed to the rain and floods that have lashed these regions of the country.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "The situation that Modi-ji has created for the country — Section 144 has been imposed on tomato and onion in the kitchen... Capsicum is Rs 100-120 a kilo, even onions are Rs 50 a kg," NDTV quoted.
The staggering prices have left many bewildered, and several people are taking to social media and expressing their shock in humorous ways.
Some internet users compared tomato prices to the hikes in prices of petrol and diesel, calling it the 'new petrol', while some criticised the central government for the rise.
