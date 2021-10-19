Fuel Prices At All-Time High: What's Causing the Surge? How Is Price Calculated?

Fuel prices in India are at an all-time high – with the prices breaching the Rs 100 mark in almost all state capitals.

The international market is witnessing a record surge in oil prices in October, as demand recovers post the COVID-19 pandemic slump, reported Reuters. Therefore, in India, crude oil prices are at a three-year high.

This has, subsequently, impacted the retail prices of petrol and diesel – which was already burning a deep hole in the pockets of the common man due to heavy tax rates.