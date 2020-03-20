4 Convicts Hanged Together for the First Time in Tihar Jail

Seven years after the execution of Afzal Guru, prime accused in the 2001 Parliament attack, Delhi’s Tihar Jail saw the hanging of four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. But what was new for India’s largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates was that for the first time in its history, four convicts were hanged together.

This is only the second instance in post-Independence India of four convictsbeing executed on the same day. On 25 October 1983, four were hanged to death in Pune’s Yerawada Central Jail for killing 10 people in the mid-1970s, according to Pune Mirror.

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged by the jail authorities at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March.