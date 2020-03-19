Nirbhaya: Convicts to Be Hanged Tomorrow After Court Rejects Pleas

An Additional Sessions Court in Delhi on Thursday, 19 March, dismissed the Nirbhaya convicts' application to stay the execution of death warrant. All four convicts are to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am as per 5 March death warrant.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed plea of convict Akshay Singh. The court has also refused to entertain convict Mukesh Singh’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his claim that he was not in Delhi when crime took place.
On Wednesday, three of the four convicts had moved a Delhi court seeking stay on their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.
- The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of convict Pawan Gupta claiming juvenility
- “Nirbhaya will get justice tomorrow,” the rape victim’s mother, Asha Devi, said a day before the scheduled hanging
- The first date of execution, 22 January, was postponed to 1 February, and then further postponed to 3 March
Tihar Jail Gets Ready Ahead of Execution of Nirbhaya Convicts
Seven years after the execution of Afzal Guru, Tihar Jail on Thursday prepared the ground to hang the four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case after several dummy runs and officials brushing up on details specified in the jail manual.
This is the first time that four men will be hanged together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates. A senior prison official said Pawan Jallad, a hangman from Meerut, reported to the Tihar Jail administration on Tuesday evening to prepare for the exercise, reported PTI.
'Now I Will Get Peace': Asha Devi on Convicts' Execution
After Delhi’s Patiala court rejected the application seeking stay on execution of the convicts, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi told PTI, “Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace.”
No Legal Remedies of Nirbhaya Convicts Pending, Delhi Court Told
The Delhi court on Thursday was told that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were pending in any of the four courts.
“No legal remedies are pending as of now. Pawan and Akshay's second mercy was also not entertained by the President of India,” Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad told the court.
“My friend can move 100 applications, but these are not strictly legal remedies,” he added.
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas by Nirbhaya Convicts Mukesh and Akshay Singh
The Supreme Court on Thursday, rejected plea filed by convict Akshay Singh challenging the decision of the President of India rejecting his mercy plea.
Earlier on Thursday, the court was told that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts were pending in any of the courts.
The Supreme Court on Thursday also refused to entertain the plea of convict Mukesh Singh claiming he was not in Delhi when the crime was committed on 16 December 2012.
'What's the Scope of Judicial Review Now?' Asks SC
Convict Akshay's lawyer AP Singh stated, “The rejection of mercy plea will affect a number of persons. It will affect everyone connected to Akshay." He added that there was media pressure in the case which led to miscarriage of justice.
However, Supreme Court said, “You have said you filed a second mercy plea and the President rejected. What is the scope of a judicial review now?“
