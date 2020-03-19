Nirbhaya: Convicts to Be Hanged Tomorrow After Court Rejects Pleas

An Additional Sessions Court in Delhi on Thursday, 19 March, dismissed the Nirbhaya convicts' application to stay the execution of death warrant. All four convicts are to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am as per 5 March death warrant.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed plea of convict Akshay Singh. The court has also refused to entertain convict Mukesh Singh’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his claim that he was not in Delhi when crime took place.

On Wednesday, three of the four convicts had moved a Delhi court seeking stay on their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.