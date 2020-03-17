Tested Negative for COVID-19, Says Union Minister V Muraleedharan
Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who visited a Kerala-based medical institute, has tested negative for novel coronavirus, he announced in a tweet after placing himself under self quarantine. He had quarantined himself after a doctor there tested positive for the coronavirus on returning from Spain.
The minister of state for external affairs had visited the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram on 14 March.
A senior BJP leader from Kerala, Muraleedharan had opted for self isolation at his Delhi residence as a precautionary measure.
The infected doctor, who is from the radiology department, had no symptoms and was cleared by the coronavirus cell. He was placed under home quarantine from 10 March or 11 March onwards, she told PTI.
The meeting with the minister was on 14 March. Only four officials met him and none of them had any contact with the doctor who tested positive, the SCTIMST director said.
Minister Was Informed, Says Medical Institute
“We have directly spoken to the minister and told him, and he knows. He has not gone to the hospital. The affected doctor was not diagnosed at that time and was under home quarantine,” Kishore said.
Asked if the minister had sought any explanation from the institute, the director replied in the negative.
“We had informed the minister immediately when the patient was diagnosed as positive. The minister had no contact at all. He does not fall under any definition of contact. That was informed to him also,” Kishore said.
At least 76 employees of the institute, including 20 to 25 doctors who were in direct contact with the affected doctor, have been placed under isolation. The doctor is presently under observation at the isolation ward of the general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Also Read : COVID-19: 2 New Cases Test Positive in Noida
The deputy director of the institute,who had been to Spain on a personal visit, and had returned to the state on 26 February, has also been quarantined following the Centre's notification of 16 March, as per which those returning from Covid-19 hit nations should be put under 28 days isolation, institute sources said.
Though there is no shut down at the institute, only emergency surgeries are being held. The radiology department has been disinfected according to protocol.
The doctor, who returned from Spain on 1 March, came to the hospital the next day wearing gloves and a mask.
He reported to the institute's infection control team, who in turn informed DISHA, comprising trained social workers and counsellors, who answer questions about Covid-19 (coronavirus disease), was informed, the sources said.
Since Spain had not then been brought under the high-risk category and the doctor did not have any symptoms, he was asked by DISHA to wait for five more days and come to the institute.
The doctor came to the hospital on 10 March and there was indirect contact with two patients at the radiology department, the sources said on Monday.
On 11 March, after Spain was declared a high-risk area, the doctor was asked by the medical superintendent to go on leave. He developed symptoms on 13 March and tested positive for the virus. The doctor did not go for any surgery, OP or cath lab procedure while at the hospital, the sources said.
SCTIMST, an institution of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, has the status of a university and offers research and training facilities. It has three wings- a tertiary referral super specialty hospital, a biomedical technology wing and the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )