Tested Negative for COVID-19, Says Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who visited a Kerala-based medical institute, has tested negative for novel coronavirus, he announced in a tweet after placing himself under self quarantine. He had quarantined himself after a doctor there tested positive for the coronavirus on returning from Spain.

The minister of state for external affairs had visited the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram on 14 March.

A senior BJP leader from Kerala, Muraleedharan had opted for self isolation at his Delhi residence as a precautionary measure.